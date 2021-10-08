Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,608 ($47.14) on Monday. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 55.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,721.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,049.63.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

