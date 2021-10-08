Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Future has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

