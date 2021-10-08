FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

FVCB stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,576,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

