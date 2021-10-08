FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

SNY opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 31.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

