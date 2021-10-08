FY2021 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $885.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

