FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

