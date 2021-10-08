FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HeidelbergCement AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HeidelbergCement in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

HDELY opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

