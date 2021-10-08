FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Decreased by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after buying an additional 295,195 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

