FY2023 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.