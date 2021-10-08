FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $265.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

