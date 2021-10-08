Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GMDA stock remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 178,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.90. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth $583,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

