Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Reduced by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,833,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $409,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

