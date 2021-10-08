Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 8.1%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 19,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,754,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gannett by 223.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

