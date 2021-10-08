Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.93. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 243,810 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on GOTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $851.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

