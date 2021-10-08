Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 389.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

GMTX stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,945,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,429,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,615,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

