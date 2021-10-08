Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

GNK opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $8,772,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,110,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

