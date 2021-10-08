General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 2,559,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

