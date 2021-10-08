Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce sales of $572.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 150,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $875.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

