Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMSF opened at $438.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.80. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $299.08 and a 52 week high of $500.92.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.