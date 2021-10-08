Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,014,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

