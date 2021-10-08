Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Dollar General worth $855,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $210.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

