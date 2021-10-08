Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,969 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,545,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $823.08.

Shares of CHTR opened at $741.95 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $772.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.