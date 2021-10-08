Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Update

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 966,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTY opened at $30.56 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

