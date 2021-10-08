GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$53.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

