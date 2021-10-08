GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $101,113,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 328,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,045,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

NYSE:GFL opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

