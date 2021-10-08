GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GFL opened at C$49.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$25.38 and a 12 month high of C$50.21.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

