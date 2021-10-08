Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

GEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

GEI traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 361,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

