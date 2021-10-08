Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 425 at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £47.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.07 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 538.16.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

