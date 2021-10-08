Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 402,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

