Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Increased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.46. 34,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

