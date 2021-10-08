Global Rental Token Reaches One Day Volume of $66.00 (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00236141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Global Rental Token Profile

GRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com . The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling Global Rental Token

