GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $42,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

