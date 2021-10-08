Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Up 2.9%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 381,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 550,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUMN shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.