GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a PE ratio of -48.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 864,463 shares worth $36,528,484. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

