Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.38. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 3,042 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

