Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $76,410.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00145663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00092284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.66 or 1.00194586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.75 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

