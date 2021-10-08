Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 275 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $66.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.