Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $10,685,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.