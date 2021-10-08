Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

