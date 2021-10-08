Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.44 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 522.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.