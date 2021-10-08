Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Greggs stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

