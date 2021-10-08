Group One Trading L.P. Purchases New Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

