GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

