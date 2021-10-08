Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.13% of Guardant Health worth $141,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.