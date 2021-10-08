Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 1.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 6.87% of Guidewire Software worth $644,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.88. 5,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,947. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

