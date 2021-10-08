Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHLD stock remained flat at $$14.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $854 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

GHLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

