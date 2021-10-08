Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

