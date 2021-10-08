Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

