Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

