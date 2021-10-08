Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 251,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 716,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

